Business NewsBusinessLeela Palaces Incorporates Subsidiary 'Leela Imperial Suites' To Expand Luxury Hotel Operations
ADVERTISEMENT

Leela Palaces Incorporates Subsidiary 'Leela Imperial Suites' To Expand Luxury Hotel Operations

Leela Imperial was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, on Jan. 05, 2026 and is yet to commence its business operations.

05 Jan 2026, 11:36 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Leela Imperial was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, on Jan. 05, 2026. (Photo:&nbsp;The Leela/Instagram)</p></div>
Leela Imperial was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, on Jan. 05, 2026. (Photo: The Leela/Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts on Monday said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary to own, operate, manage, and develop luxury hotels and resorts under the 'The Leela' brand.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued the Certificate of Incorporation for 'Leela Imperial Suites Private Ltd.' on Jan. 5.

"The main object of the company is to own, operate, manage and develop luxury hotels and resorts under 'The Leela' brand," Leela Hotels and Resorts said in a regulatory filing.

Leela Imperial was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, on Jan. 05, 2026 and is yet to commence its business operations, it added.

The company further informed that it holds 100% of the share capital of Leela Imperial, along with its nominee shareholders.

ALSO READ

Leela Palaces Rated New 'Buy' At ICICI Securities With 51% Upside — Check Target Price
Opinion
Leela Palaces Rated New 'Buy' At ICICI Securities With 51% Upside — Check Target Price
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT