Laurus Labs Strategically Focused On Talent Acquisition And Programme Advancement, Says CEO Chava

The bullish sentiment surrounding the Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) space is driven by the significant allocation of resources to projects within the sector. This allocation serves as a crucial internal metric for gauging future prospects, according to Dr. Satyanarayana Chava, Founder & CEO of Laurus Lab.

Moreover, he highlights the company's strategic focus on talent acquisition, programme advancement, and steadfast commitment to delivering on promises made to customers. Chava explains that the team is fully engaged in fulfilling these commitments, which entails awaiting the transition of projects to commercial stages.

Chava further asserts that the allocation of resources, particularly in R&D, is expected to translate directly into revenues, aligning closely with anticipated projections.

This proactive approach underscores Laurus Lab's confidence in the potential profitability and success of its endeavors within the CDMO space, Chava said in an interview with NDTV Profit's Niraj Shah.

"The only one which is having a big potential and a lot of resources we are putting in is the Human health CDMO", he said. "That's where we see the company will have a lot of opportunities and we also know how many projects we are working on in the Human Space. That's the way we feel meaningful numbers will come in in the near future".