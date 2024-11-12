Larsen & Toubro Receives Notice To Proceed With Rs 15,000 Crore Order From NTPC

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s business vertical L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions received a 'Limited Notice to Proceed' from NTPC Ltd. to establish major thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore in India.

The orders pertain to the development of the 2x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Gadarwara in Madhya Pradesh, and the 3x800 MW Stage-II thermal power plant at Nabinagar in Bihar.

The scope of the project encompasses comprehensive responsibilities including design, engineering, manufacturing, and more.