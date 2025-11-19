ADVERTISEMENT
L&T To Supply Armoured Tanks To Indian Army Under 'Make In India'
Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its Armoured Systems Complex in Gujarat's Hazira.
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will locally build and supply advanced armoured vehicles to the Indian Army with its UK partner BAE Systems Plc.
"The army signed a contract for the procurement of BvS10 Sindhu vehicles from Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T), who teamed with BAE Systems on the programme," L&T said in a statement on Wednesday.
Under the contract, L&T will indigenously produce the BvS10 Sindhu at its Armoured Systems Complex in Gujarat's Hazira with technical and design support from BAE Systems Hägglunds, the original manufacturer of the BvS10 platform.
The contract also includes a comprehensive integrated logistics support package for initial deployment, maintenance, and life-cycle sustainment, the statement said.
Opinion
L&T To Build Advanced Combat Drones In India With General Atomics
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT