L&T Arm Signs Deal With Valor Estate For Mumbai Real Estate Project, Shares Rise

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.'s wholly-owned arm, L&T Parel Project Private Ltd., has signed a memorandum of agreement with Valor Estate Ltd. for the development of a real estate project in Mumbai, the company said. The engineering made the statement in clarification over media reports on the deal.

The definitive agreement will be signed, subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence and fulfilment of conditions precedent, the company said in an exchange filing.

The subsidiary, which is in the real estate development business, did not comment on the project's size.