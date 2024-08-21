Large Trades Hit Delhivery, Cyient DLM's Market Cap By Nearly Rs 670 Crore

Two companies—Delhivery Ltd. and Cyient DLM Ltd.—saw significant declines in their market capitalisation on Wednesday following large trades on the National Stock Exchange.

Together, the two companies lost nearly Rs 670 crore, with no immediate information on the buyers.

Delhivery had 8.79 million shares traded at Rs 438.95 each, totalling Rs 385.80 crore. This resulted in a decrease of Rs 573.33 crore in the company’s market capital. Bloomberg reported that this accounts for 1.2% of Delhivery’s equity.

Cyient DLM faced a similar setback, where Rs 96.75 crore was pulled off its market cap. The parent company, Cyient Ltd., approved the sale of a 14.5% stake in its subsidiary through a bulk deal mechanism.

This trade involved the offloading of 1.14 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,225 crore based on the closing price of Rs 1,934.8 per share on Tuesday. According to Bloomberg, the proceeds from this sale will be used for capital requirements, including investments in the semiconductor business and the retirement of Cyient's debts.