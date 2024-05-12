Large PSUs' Capex Spend Stands At Rs 50,200 Crore In April

Large public sector companies have spent a little over Rs 50,200 crore towards capital expenditure in April FY25 alone, which is 6.46% of their full fiscal target of Rs 7.77 lakh crore, an official said. The pace albeit is slower than Rs 54,177 crore capex spent in April FY24, about 7.3% of the full year budget target of Rs 7.42 lakh crore.