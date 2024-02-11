Large-Cap Mutual Funds Garner Rs 1,287 Crore In January On Profit Booking

For FY2024, large-caps have delivered an absolute return of 28%, whereas small-caps delivered over 60%. Given that this would have created portfolio allocations biased towards mid and small as well as huge run- up in small relative to large, allocations moving towards large-cap is justified, he added.

"With mid-caps at 15 per cent and small-caps at 20+ per cent premiums, investors are realising the considerable valuation gap with the large-cap segment, and accordingly making adjustments to their investments," Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President of Research at FYERS, said.