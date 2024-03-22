Landmark Cars Vs Popular Vehicles: Which Auto Retailer Should You Bet On?

Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd. became India's second automobile retailer after Landmark Cars Ltd. to get listed on the bourses.

Landmark Cars listed in December 2022 and is up 55% since then, while Popular Vehicles started trading on the bourses recently at a 6% discount to its issue price of Rs 295 apiece.

Of the two, which stock should be kept in the portfolio? NDTV Profit Research takes a look at both the companies, the automakers they work with, their sales mix across categories, dealerships and their financials.