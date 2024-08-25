Lanco Amarkantak Recovery To Reflect In Banks' In Subsequent Earnings, Says Citi

The impact of Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd. resolution will likely be reported in the earnings of lending banks by second or third quarter of this fiscal, Citi Research said in a note. The insolvency resolution saw recovery run rate of 28.7% against the claims submitted worth Rs 14,631.7 crore.

On Friday, Adani Power Ltd. received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal to acquire insolvent Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd. for an up front payment of Rs 4,101.1 crore. The deal has to be completed Oct. 20. this year, as per the tribunal's order.

As the resolution process began in 2019, the stress would have been fully provided for and recovery proceedings will flow through the profit and loss statement cushioning credit cost, said a Citi note released after the NCLT order.