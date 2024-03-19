Lakshadweep Tourism: Indigo Announces Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Agatti; Check Date And Ticket Price

IndiGo on Monday announced the addition of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to its domestic network.

Lakshadweep, the smallest union territory, shot into the limelight after PM Narendra Modi's visit to the picturesque island earlier this year.

The move marks a significant expansion for the airline, with Agatti becoming its 88th domestic destination and the 121st overall in the 6E network.

Starting March 31, IndiGo will commence operations between Bengaluru and Agatti, providing travellers with direct connectivity to the picturesque islands of Lakshadweep.