Lakshadweep Tourism: Indigo Announces Direct Flight From Bengaluru To Agatti; Check Date And Ticket Price
IndiGo said Agatti is popular amongst those looking for a bit of deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, sailing, skiing and even kayaking.
IndiGo on Monday announced the addition of Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to its domestic network.
Lakshadweep, the smallest union territory, shot into the limelight after PM Narendra Modi's visit to the picturesque island earlier this year.
The move marks a significant expansion for the airline, with Agatti becoming its 88th domestic destination and the 121st overall in the 6E network.
Starting March 31, IndiGo will commence operations between Bengaluru and Agatti, providing travellers with direct connectivity to the picturesque islands of Lakshadweep.
Better Accessibility For Tourists
The addition of Agatti Island to IndiGo's route map is expected to enhance tourist accessibility to Lakshadweep. This strategic move will offer travellers more flight options and strengthen the archipelago's links with the mainland.
Agatti, known for its stunning beaches and aquatic diversity, serves as a gateway to Lakshadweep and is popular among tourists seeking activities such as deep-sea fishing, scuba diving, and sailing.
Bengaluru To Adatti Fare Details And Flight Information
IndiGo will be using ATR aircraft, having around 78 seats, on the route. The starting fare for this route is Rs 6,699, making it an affordable option for travellers looking to explore the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep.
Now flying to #Agatti, Lakshadweep, our 88th domestic destination from #Bengaluru W.E.F. 31st March, 2024. Fares starting at â¹6,699*. Book now https://t.co/kw0bBuC1JS.#goIndiGo #NewDestination #Lakshadweep #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/BsjN31f2Hw— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 18, 2024
Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed excitement about adding Lakshadweep to the airline's domestic destinations. He emphasised IndiGo's commitment to providing affordable, on-time, and hassle-free travel experiences to passengers.
The announcement of direct flight connectivity to Lakshadweep comes at a time when the island group has garnered increased attention as a substitute vacation spot.
Following a diplomatic spat between India and the Maldives, many Indians are considering Lakshadweep as an alternative destination. The region's pristine natural beauty and the Indian government's initiatives to boost tourism infrastructure make it an attractive option for domestic and foreign tourists alike.
Government Boosts Tourism Infrastructure
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced initiatives aimed at enhancing domestic tourism on Indian islands, including Lakshadweep. The focus will be on improving port access and tourist facilities, further bolstering the region's appeal to travellers.