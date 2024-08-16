Lacoste Versus Crocodile International: Delhi High Court Decides Which Croc Is Authentic

The Delhi High Court recently ended a 23-year dispute between Lacoste (India) Ltd. and Crocodile International from Hong Kong. The court decided that Crocodile International’s use of the Crocodile trademark violated Lacoste’s trademark rights and banned the company from using it.

Justice Sanjeev Narula found that the Hong Kong-based company’s trademark was misleadingly similar to Lacoste's.

This means they cannot manufacture, sell, advertise, or otherwise use the trademark that was found to infringe on Lacoste’s rights.

Additionally, Crocodile International is required to account for all the profits they made from selling products with the disputed trademark from August 1998 until they stopped using it. To oversee this process, the court has appointed retired judge Amar Nath as a local commissioner.