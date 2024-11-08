Lab-Grown Diamonds A Watchful Factor For Titan, But Less Relevant For Trent: Saurabh Mukherjea

While the demand for lab-grown diamonds has not gained significant traction in Western markets, they could resonate more in India due to the country’s price-sensitive market, according to Saurabh Mukherjea, the founder of Marcellus Investment Advisors.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Mukherjea provided insights on lab-grown diamonds and their impact on Indian jewellery giants Titan Co. and Trent.

He noted that Marcellus had reduced its position in Titan slightly, citing concerns about the potential effect of LGDs on the brand's business. However, they remain invested, with Titan still holding a notable position in Marcellus' portfolio.

He shared that discussions with Titan over the past year have focused on the company's strategy regarding LGDs. "I don't think lab-grown diamonds is a significant part of our earnings forecast for Trent. For Titan, for the last one year or so, we have had constant discussions with them about what they plan to do about this space," he said.