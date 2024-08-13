Kumar Mangalam Birla's Children Ananya, Aryaman Join Hindalco Board

Hindalco Industries Ltd, part of the Aditya Birla Group, announced on Tuesday the induction of Ananya Birla and Aryaman Vikram Birla as new directors on its board. During a meeting the board has also welcomed Anjani Kumar Agrawal and Sukanya Kripalu as independent directors, and appointed Bharat Goenka as the chief financial officer (designate).

Ananya Birla, an accomplished entrepreneur and platinum-selling artist, founded Svatantra Microfin Pvt. at 17, which is now the second largest microfinance institution in India. Aryaman Birla brings diverse experience in entrepreneurship, venture capital investing, and professional sports. He is actively involved in various Aditya Birla Group businesses, including those in fashion and retail, real estate, and paints.

Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla expressed confidence that Ananya and Aryaman's strong business acumen and commitment to sustainability will greatly benefit Hindalco’s strategic goals for a low-carbon future.

In 2023, both Ananya and Aryaman Birla were appointed to the boards of Grasim Industries and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, as well as Aditya Birla Management Corp., which directs the strategic vision for the Aditya Birla Group.

Hindalco, a global leader in aluminium and copper production, is currently undergoing a significant growth phase focused on sustainability and the global energy transition.

