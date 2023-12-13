Kult App And Estee Lauder Companies Unite To Redefine Beauty Shopping Experience

Speaking on the launch, Karishma Khokhar, Founder & CEO, Kult App said, “Kult App has consistently been the go-to platform for those looking for a premium and diverse range of products. Our mission has always been to provide beauty enthusiasts with access to the finest products. And now, with the inclusion of Estee Lauder Companies’ brands, we will be able to cater to an even broader audience, offering an exceptional selection of makeup and skincare products to our patrons.” “The brand portfolio under the Estee Lauder Companies has been the preferred choice of high touch & luxury experience by consumers worldwide. To reach out to more consumers in India, we are excited to launch some of our marquee brands on the Kult App – their innovative approach, personalized shopping experience and diverse selection of beauty products makes them a natural choice for the extension & expansion of our brands. We are confident that through Kult, our iconic brands will find their way into the hands of more beauty enthusiasts in the country, adding a touch of luxury to their routines,” Rohan Vaziralli, General Manager, Estee Lauder Companies, India.