KTM Expands India Footprint And Bajaj Alliance With 10 Premium Motorcycles

The ex-showroom prices of KTM's new motorcycles range from Rs 4.75 lakh to Rs 22.96 lakh.

14 Nov 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Over the past decade, KTM has sold 4.5 lakh motorcycles in India through 450 operational dealerships.

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R, pictured on a race track. (Photo source: Company)

KTM AG has expanded its India portfolio, and its alliance with Bajaj Auto Ltd., with 10 premium motorcycles that go on sale immediately.

The new motorcycles span four segments—naked, adventure, enduro and motocross—with engine capacity of 50 cc to 1,390 cc. These include:

  • KTM 1390 Super Duke R: Rs 22.96 lakh

  • KTM 890 Duke R: Rs 14.50 lakh

  • KTM 1290 Super ADV S: Rs 22.74 lakh 

  • KTM 890 ADV R: Rs 15.80 lakh

  • KTM 350 EXC-F: Rs 12.96 lakh 

  • KTM 450 SX-F: Rs 10.25 lakh 

  • KTM 250 SX-F: Rs 9.58 lakh

  • KTM 85 SX: Rs 6.69 lakh

  • KTM 65 SX: Rs 5.47 lakh

  • KTM 50 SX: Rs 4.75 lakh

The ex-showroom prices of these motorcycles range from Rs 4.75 lakh to Rs 22.96 lakh. The premium offerings will be sold through KTM’s flagship stores in seven cities, including Bengaluru and Pune.

KTM first entered India in 2012 with the KTM 200 Duke, and quickly followed it up with the wildly popular KTM 390 Duke. As on date, the Big Orange sells 12 motorcycles in India. Over the past decade, KTM has sold 4.5 lakh motorcycles in India through 450 operational dealerships.

