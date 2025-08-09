KSFE Becomes India's First Miscellaneous NBFC To Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore Business Turnover

KSFE Chairman K Varadarajan highlighted the company’s key contributions, stating, “In the past four years, we have provided Rs 504 crore in financial assistance through interest waivers, contributed Rs 920 crore to the state government, and hold fixed deposits worth approximately Rs 8,925 crore in the state treasury.” Managing Director S K Sanil said KSFE posted a profit of Rs 512 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, confirming its status as a consistently profitable public sector enterprise.