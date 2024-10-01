Kross Eyes Double-Digit Growth In Commercial Vehicle Segment By March

Kross Ltd. expects to clock double-digit growth in the financial year 2024–25, depending on the performance in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle and tractor segments, according to the company’s Director and Chief Financial Officer Kunal Rai.

Rai told NDTV Profit that the the commercial vehicle component maker was already doing well in its tractor segment.

“We would be trying to do a double-digit growth in FY25, but it also depends on how the remaining six months go with the M&HCV and tractor segments. We are already doing well in the trailer segment and it is contributing around 44% towards the total topline,” he said.

“The medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment in H2 should be performing better, not to forget we had elections during the first quarter and the impact was there on the infrastructural activities and there were a lot of apprehensions. So, H2 should be better than H1,” the company's CFO added.