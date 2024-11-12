KRN Heat Exchanger To Ramp Up Exports With Capacity Expansion Under New Subsidiary

Fin and tube coil exporter KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. is building a new facility with capacity that is six times that of its current unit, with an aim to ramp up exports.

Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Yadav told NDTV Profit that he expects the enhanced capacity to sustain and further boost the company's growth rate that was recorded in the second quarter of the current financial year.

Elaborating on the need for expansion, he said, "If we talk about our capacities during our IPO, we were at an 85% utilisation. We are stretching the capacity to achieve it. That’s why we are looking at almost a 6x expansion with our new subsidiary."