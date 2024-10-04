KRN Heat To Begin Operations At New Neemrana Facility By Next April, Says Chairman Yadav

KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration Ltd., after its stellar Dalal Street debut, plans to start production at its Neemrana unit by early next year, according to Chairman and Managing Director Santosh Kumar Yadav.

The company will invest Rs 240 crore from its initial public offering's proceeds in its wholly-owned subsidiary to set up the new manufacturing facility, he told NDTV Profit in an interview. “We will invest Rs 240 crore in our new wholly-owned subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products Pvt. This new manufacturing facility is under construction in Neemrana and will be in production by early next year, around April 2025,” he said.

The rest of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes at the company’s existing and new units, Yadav said.

On Thursday, KRN Heat Exchanger shares were listed on the NSE with a 118% premium. The stock made its market debut at Rs 480, compared to an offer issue price of Rs 220 per share.