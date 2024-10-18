Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Signs Deal Worth Rs 700 Crore With Wipro GE Healthcare

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. signed a deal to procure medical technology and services worth Rs 700 crore with Wipro GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, diagnostics, and digital solutions innovator.

Wipro GE Healthcare will become the end-to-end medical technology partner to provide new products, replacements, and service to the existing and new branches of the KIMS for the next three years, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Under the memorandum of understanding, Wipro GE Healthcare will design, develop, and manufacture medical technology, including PET CTs, SPEC CTs, cath labs, MRIs, CT scanners, ultrasounds, and critical care equipment, among others.

"As we expand across Southern and Western India, Wipro GE Healthcare, with its unparalleled local footprint and robust service network, offers predictability, scalability, and life cycle management," said Dr. Bhaskar Rao, chairman and managing director at KIMS. "With this partnership, we aim to elevate the quality of care in India.”

KIMS Hospitals is a corporate healthcare group in India operating facilities across four states, namely Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Kerala. It provides multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, focusing on tertiary and quaternary care at affordable prices.