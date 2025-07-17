KPI Green Targets 60-70% Revenue Growth By FY30 Amid India’s 500-GW Renewable Energy Push
KPI Green Energy Ltd. expects around 60-70% year-on-year revenue growth by FY30 amid India’s focus on meeting renewable energy targets.
The solar and wind power producer is witnessing strong order inflows and is well-positioned to benefit from India’s aggressive push towards its 500-GW renewable energy goal by 2030, according to Dr Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Patel said, “We already have a sizable order book….group-wise, it’s over 4 GW. We continue to look for new orders every quarter. As of this quarter, we have a mix of CPP and IPP capacities. Out of this, 950 MW has already been completed, and the remaining 3,095 MW is scheduled for execution this year and next, driven by wind and solar. So in the next six to nine months, you will see the same momentum continue, with a 60–70% growth trajectory aligned with the country's expansion in renewables.”
The company has witnessed strong installation in the recently concluded April-June quarter of FY26. Patel also shared insights about the company’s recent letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) and others.
“In the next quarter and quarter-to-quarter, you will see very good installation capacity and data. Specifically, regarding this order, on 14th July, we received the LOI from GVNL (Gujarat Urjavikas Nigam). In this quarter, we have won a total of 150 MW IPP and 140 MW CPP orders. Altogether, we have secured 290 MW in this quarter itself. Previously, we declared 3,095 MW of specified orders in hand. Combined with IPP and CPP, the total order book stands at 4,045 MW,” he noted.
According to Patel, the green energy sector is expected to grow at a strong pace in the next five years. Of the 500-GW target, India has achieved around 300 GW already, he said, highlighting that the company is confident about its growth prospects.
“You can count us as one of the few players who are doing the EPC and also IPP, plus wind and solar. So our space is very, particularly we can say we are in a very good space. We are in a very good space to do this, get this opportunity to cover and give more and more to the country in the renewable power sector,” he said.
Given the momentum, Patel predicted that the order inflows could rise by 60–70% over the next 6 to 9 months, driven by three key factors.
“Number one, the target itself; number two, our needs; and number three, the manpower, skill set, and manufacturing capacity in solar and wind. People are coming in at a very fast pace. So, as a country, we will achieve the 500-gigawatt target we have set. Out of that, our company is very powerful nowadays,” he explained.
Shares of KPI Green Energy were trading at Rs 548.85 apiece, up 1.63%, on the NSE at 1:30 p.m., compared to a flat benchmark Nifty50 at 25,206.85.