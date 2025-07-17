KPI Green Targets 60-70% Revenue Growth By FY30 Amid India’s 500-GW Renewable Energy Push

KPI Green Energy Ltd. expects around 60-70% year-on-year revenue growth by FY30 amid India’s focus on meeting renewable energy targets.

The solar and wind power producer is witnessing strong order inflows and is well-positioned to benefit from India’s aggressive push towards its 500-GW renewable energy goal by 2030, according to Dr Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Patel said, “We already have a sizable order book….group-wise, it’s over 4 GW. We continue to look for new orders every quarter. As of this quarter, we have a mix of CPP and IPP capacities. Out of this, 950 MW has already been completed, and the remaining 3,095 MW is scheduled for execution this year and next, driven by wind and solar. So in the next six to nine months, you will see the same momentum continue, with a 60–70% growth trajectory aligned with the country's expansion in renewables.”

The company has witnessed strong installation in the recently concluded April-June quarter of FY26. Patel also shared insights about the company’s recent letter of intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) and others.

“In the next quarter and quarter-to-quarter, you will see very good installation capacity and data. Specifically, regarding this order, on 14th July, we received the LOI from GVNL (Gujarat Urjavikas Nigam). In this quarter, we have won a total of 150 MW IPP and 140 MW CPP orders. Altogether, we have secured 290 MW in this quarter itself. Previously, we declared 3,095 MW of specified orders in hand. Combined with IPP and CPP, the total order book stands at 4,045 MW,” he noted.