KPI Green Energy Receives 100 MW Solar Power Project Award From MAHAGENCO

KPI Green Energy Ltd. has received a letter of award from MAHAGENCO for the development of a 100-megawatt solar power project, which includes an engineering, procurement and construction package with land and three years of operation and maintenance.

The project is part of the tender for the development of a cumulative capacity of 600 MW solar-PV power projects at various locations in Maharashtra, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

This significant achievement underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives and supporting the state's energy needs through sustainable and clean energy solutions, the statement said.

"This project represents our strategic expansion beyond Gujarat into Maharashtra, allowing us to leverage new opportunities and bring our solar power expertise to a broader geographical area..."

Shares of KPI Green closed 5% lower at Rs 1,016.8 on Friday compared to 1.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.