NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKPI Green Energy Receives 100 MW Solar Power Project Award From MAHAGENCO
ADVERTISEMENT

KPI Green Energy Receives 100 MW Solar Power Project Award From MAHAGENCO

Shares of KPI Green closed 5% lower at Rs 1,016.8 on Friday compared to 1.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

20 Jul 2024, 07:33 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: KPI Green Energy website)</p></div>
(Source: KPI Green Energy website)

KPI Green Energy Ltd. has received a letter of award from MAHAGENCO for the development of a 100-megawatt solar power project, which includes an engineering, procurement and construction package with land and three years of operation and maintenance.

The project is part of the tender for the development of a cumulative capacity of 600 MW solar-PV power projects at various locations in Maharashtra, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

This significant achievement underscores our commitment to advancing renewable energy initiatives and supporting the state's energy needs through sustainable and clean energy solutions, the statement said.

"This project represents our strategic expansion beyond Gujarat into Maharashtra, allowing us to leverage new opportunities and bring our solar power expertise to a broader geographical area..."

Shares of KPI Green closed 5% lower at Rs 1,016.8 on Friday compared to 1.09% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

ALSO READ

KPI Green Energy To Develop 74.3 MW Solar Projects

Opinion
KPI Green Energy To Develop 74.3 MW Solar Projects
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT