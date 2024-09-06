KPI Green Energy Secures CEIG Nod For 12.72 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project

KPI Green Energy Ltd. has received approval for its 12.72 MW of wind-solar hybrid power project under its captive power producer business segment from the Chief Electrical Inspector. These projects were executed for KPI Green Energy Ltd. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, according to a regulatory filing.

Furthermore, the approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector has been received in the names of the respective clients.

The KPI Green Energy on Aug. 26 said it has received letters of intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the captive power producer business segment of the company.