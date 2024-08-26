KPI Green Energy Receives Commitments For 13.30 MW Of Upcoming Projects

KPI Green Energy Ltd. announced on Monday that it has received letters of intent for 13.30 MW of green energy projects.

The projects will be developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Sun Drops Energia, according to a regulatory filing.

"KPI Green Energy has received Letters of Intent for executing solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 13.30 MW under the Captive Power Producer business segment of the company," it said.

The projects are planned to be completed in phases during the financial year 2024-25.

KPI Green Energy's stock fell as much as 2.90% during the day to Rs 900 apiece on the NSE. It closed 1.96% lower at Rs 908.70 per share, as compared with a 0.76% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 189.30% in the last 12 months and 90.86% year-to-date.

(With Inputs From PTI)