KPI Green Bags Solar Power Project From Aditya Birla Group

KPI Green Energy Ltd., bagged an order to develop solar power projects of 305 MW, according to a notification sent to the stock exchanges.

Out of the 305 MW, 175MW has been awarded by Aditya Birla Renewables Subsidiary Ltd. and the rest by ABREL (RJ) Projects Ltd.

This order comes as a part of the wind-solar hybrid power project with the two parties in Gujarat and is scheduled to be completed in the financial year ending March 2026.

According to the exchange filing, the project shall be connected to the Inter State Transmission System network of the Central Transmission Utility.

The increased prospects for companies involved in renewable energy have pushed the prices of a number of stocks, including KPI Green Energy, higher in recent times. The stock, which has gained over 80% in 2024 so far, ended higher by over a percent on Thursday.