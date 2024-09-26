NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKP Energy Secures 30 MW Wind Power Project in Gujarat
KP Energy Secures 30 MW Wind Power Project in Gujarat

The execution of the project will expand company’s existing IPP (independent power producing) capacity to approximately 50 MW.

26 Sep 2024, 09:48 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>KP Energy said it has secured a 30 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The company will supply the power to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.</p><p>Source: KP Green Website</p></div>
KP Energy said it has secured a 30 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The company will supply the power to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

Source: KP Green Website

KP Energy on Thursday said it has secured a 30 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The company will supply the power to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. as per the terms of Power Purchase Agreement, it said in an exchange filing.

The execution of the project will expand company’s existing IPP (independent power producing) capacity to approximately 50 MW.

