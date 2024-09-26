KP Energy Secures 30 MW Wind Power Project in Gujarat

KP Energy said it has secured a 30 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The company will supply the power to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.
Source: KP Green Website
KP Energy on Thursday said it has secured a 30 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The company will supply the power to Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. as per the terms of Power Purchase Agreement, it said in an exchange filing.
The execution of the project will expand company’s existing IPP (independent power producing) capacity to approximately 50 MW.