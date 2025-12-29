Kotak Stays Cautious On Automobiles & Components Despite Near-Term CV Momentum — Check Target Prices

Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a cautious stance on Automobiles and Components sector. This is despite near-term trends in the commercial vehicles (CVs) continuing to strengthen. While the brokerage has raised its volume and earnings assumptions for FY26 on the back of improving demand indicators, it has largely left the medium-term outlook unchanged.

Kotak has retained a Reduce rating on Ashok Leyland, while raising its target to Rs 165 from Rs 140 earlier. It has also maintained an Add rating on Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle business, increasing the target price to Rs 425 from Rs 350.