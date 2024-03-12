Kotak Mahindra Pares Stake In KFin Technologies For Rs 208 Crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. sold 2.03% of its stake in KFin Technologies Ltd. for Rs 208.3 crore through an open market transaction on Tuesday.

The lender offloaded 34.7 lakh shares at Rs 600.28 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange, according to bulk deal data.

Details of the buyers were not disclosed. As of December, Kotak Mahindra Bank held a 9.80% stake in the company.

KFin Technologies provides data analytics, SaaS-based end-to-end transaction management and other digital services to asset managers and various global players.

Shares of KFin Technologies closed 5.70% lower at Rs 592.45 apiece, compared with a 0.22% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.