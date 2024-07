Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s Virat Diwanji has retired from the bank, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Diwanji will cease to be Group President and Head of Consumer Banking for the lender, on account of superannuation, the filing said.

He was among the senior management personnel of the bank and a member of the group management council.

His superannuation will come into effect on July 31, 2024.

(This is a developing story).