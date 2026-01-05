Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Update: Loan Books Grows Faster Than Deposits

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s loan book expanded faster than deposits in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Net advances rose 16% to Rs 4.8 lakh crore in the October-December period, from Rs 4.14 lakh crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to provisional business updates disclosed on Monday. On a quarterly basis, it rose nearly 4%.

Total deposit rose 14.6% to Rs 5.43 lakh crore from Rs 4.73 lakh crore last year. Sequentially, it advanced 2.6%.

The faster pace of credit growth relative to deposits led to a rise in the bank’s credit-deposit ratio, a key banking metric showing how much of a bank's deposits are lent out as loans. The CASA rose nearly 12% year-on-year to Rs 2.24 lakh crore. On a quarterly basis, it was flat.