Kotak Mahindra Bank On RBI Restrictions: Assures Uninterrupted Services For Existing Customers

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said on Wednesday that it has implemented new technologies to strengthen its IT systems and would collaborate with the Reserve Bank of India to promptly address balance issues following the central bank's restrictions. The bank also confirmed uninterrupted services for existing customers.

In response to the RBI directive, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Our branches continue to welcome and onboard new customers, providing them with all the Bank’s services, apart from issuance of new credit cards."

The statement from India's third-largest private lender by market capitalisation comes after the regulator clamped down on the bank, directing it to stop issuance of fresh credit cards and onboarding of new customers via online and mobile banking channels with immediate effect.

The regulator found lack in IT risk and information security governance for two consecutive years; in 2022 and 2023. It found continued failure on part of the bank to address these concerns in a comprehensive and timely manner, the RBI said in a statement.