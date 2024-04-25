Kotak Mahindra Bank Chief Reassures Customers After RBI Whip On Key Services

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Chief Ashok Vaswani reassured existing customers of uninterrupted operations and access to all banking services through a letter, a day after the Reserve Bank of India imposed curbs that led to a rout in its stock and a slash in target price by brokerages.

"I wish to emphasise that our operations continue to be uninterrupted for all existing customers on all our channels. You continue to have access to all our banking services, including branches, bank accounts, credit/debit cards, ATMs, and mobile and internet banking facilities," Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer, wrote in the open letter.

"Rest assured, we are actively working to address the concerns raised and are in constant communication with the regulator to resolve any issues promptly," he said.