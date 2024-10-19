NDTV ProfitBusinessKotak Bank's Plan To Buy StanChart India's Personal Loan Book To Aid NIMs, Total Income
Kotak Bank's Plan To Buy StanChart India's Personal Loan Book To Aid NIMs, Total Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank had on Friday announced that it will be acquiring Standard Chartered Bank's Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio.

19 Oct 2024, 05:33 PM IST
A man exits a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai. (Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)
A man exits a Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai. (Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg)

Kotak Mahindra Bank's plan to acquire Standard Chartered Bank's Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio will help the bank lift its net interest margins and total income, the management said in the July-September earnings call on Saturday.

"Besides NIMs, we are also getting 90,000 affluent customers, so clearly there are significant cross-sell opportunities and fee-based income opportunities in terms of insurance, mutual funds, and capital market products," Chief Financial Officer Dewang Gheewalla said, answering to a query from NDTV Profit.

"So, I think these are some of the opportunities that would also drive the total income."

On Friday, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that it will be acquiring Standard Chartered Bank's Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio, which is classified as 'standard advances' and the transaction is expected to be completed in three months, as per the statement.

