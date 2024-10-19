Kotak Bank's Plan To Buy StanChart India's Personal Loan Book To Aid NIMs, Total Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank's plan to acquire Standard Chartered Bank's Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio will help the bank lift its net interest margins and total income, the management said in the July-September earnings call on Saturday.

"Besides NIMs, we are also getting 90,000 affluent customers, so clearly there are significant cross-sell opportunities and fee-based income opportunities in terms of insurance, mutual funds, and capital market products," Chief Financial Officer Dewang Gheewalla said, answering to a query from NDTV Profit.

"So, I think these are some of the opportunities that would also drive the total income."

On Friday, Kotak Mahindra Bank announced that it will be acquiring Standard Chartered Bank's Rs 4,100-crore personal loan portfolio, which is classified as 'standard advances' and the transaction is expected to be completed in three months, as per the statement.