Kotak Mahindra Bank's Stumbles Show Pitfalls Of India’s Tech Ambition

Vipin V, a partner at Boston Consulting Group Inc, said the customer experience in India has broadly improved on the front-end, “but the core layer and its architecture have not been modernized at the same pace.” As India’s digital transactions rapidly climb — more than five-fold since 2017, according to government estimates — that’s created stress on back-end systems. Indian banks lack the necessary infrastructure and policies to adequately protect customer data and prevent data breaches, according to a report by McKinsey & Company. The back-end for most banks still relies on a “legacy system,” the report said.