Kolhapuri Chappals Have Export Potential Of $1 Billion: Piyush Goyal After Prada Deal

Prada will make a limited-edition collection of Kolhapuri sandals in India, selling each pair at around 800 euros ($930), Prada senior executive Lorenzo Bertelli told news agency Reuters.

The Italian luxury group plans to make 2,000 pairs of the sandals in Maharashtra and Karnataka under a deal with two state-backed bodies, blending local Indian craftsmanship with Italian technology and know-how, the report said. The collection will go on sale in February next across 40 Prada stores worldwide and online.

Prada faced criticism earlier this year after showing sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals at a Milan fashion show. The photos went viral and triggered outrage from Indian artisans and politicians for cultural appropriation.

The luxury brand later admitted its design drew from ancient Indian styles and began talks with artisan groups for collaboration.