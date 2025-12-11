Kolhapuri Chappals Have Export Potential Of $1 Billion: Piyush Goyal After Prada Deal
Prada will make a limited-edition collection of Kolhapuri sandals in India, selling each pair at around 800 euros ($930) overseas.
Kolhapuri chappals have an export potential of $1 billion, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, after Prada said it plans to make 2,000 pairs of the sandals locally and sell overseas.
"I am happy to hear about the collaboration between Prada and Kolhapuri chappal makers. Kolhapuri chappals have an export potential of $1 billion. Our craftsmen and artisans will work together to make this a global brand," Goyal said at the India-Italy Business Forum plenary session in Mumbai.
Kolhapuri chappalð¤@Prada— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 11, 2025
A truly global collab! ð®ð³ð®ð¹ pic.twitter.com/FgouXGrvtH
Prada will make a limited-edition collection of Kolhapuri sandals in India, selling each pair at around 800 euros ($930), Prada senior executive Lorenzo Bertelli told news agency Reuters.
The Italian luxury group plans to make 2,000 pairs of the sandals in Maharashtra and Karnataka under a deal with two state-backed bodies, blending local Indian craftsmanship with Italian technology and know-how, the report said. The collection will go on sale in February next across 40 Prada stores worldwide and online.
Prada faced criticism earlier this year after showing sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals at a Milan fashion show. The photos went viral and triggered outrage from Indian artisans and politicians for cultural appropriation.
The luxury brand later admitted its design drew from ancient Indian styles and began talks with artisan groups for collaboration.
ALSO READ
Kolhapuri Chappals Get Digital Makeover: Government Mulls QR Code For Authenticity Amid Prada Controversy
Piyush Goyal met Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani. The two countries are aiming to take their annual bilateral trade volume to 20 billion euros by 2029, Tajani said.
With regards to the India-European Union trade deal, Goyal said delegations will meet again in first or second week of January. "Significant progress has been made, but everything is dependent on crossing the finishing line. Many areas of discussions are left, but no area of divergence is left," he said.
Tajani said the FTA could happen within the first half of 2026. "My trip to India is a part of this goal... We want to import more from India. We are working hard for reasonable solutions on tariffs. As a member of the European Union, we will work towards achieving the goal of supporting your economy and our own," he said.