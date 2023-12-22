Know Your Company: Tata Power's Mega Capex Plan To Meet Green Energy Goals

Tata Power Co. has set itself an ambitious target of renewable power generation of 15 gigawatt by FY27 and 20 GW by 2030—that is 70% of the total power generation through clean energy.

India's largest vertically integrated power company currently owns and operates 14.38 GW of power capacity—with over a third coming from thermal energy.

The Tata Group arm aims to become a 100% non-fossil fuel power generation company by 2045. This will happen when all the power purchase agreements for its thermal units will come to an end and it will begin phasing out such plants.

To achieve its FY27 goal, Tata Power plans to spend Rs 60,000 crore over the period on expanding renewable capacity.

This includes spending Rs 13,000 crore on two pump hydro projects at Bhivpuri and Shirawta, near Pune. These two projects will add 2,800 MW of renewable capacity.

In addition to power production capacity, it has 5,713 circuit kilometer transmission lines and serves over 12.4 million customers through power distribution.