KMEW Aims For Projects Worth Rs 2,000 Crore With 35% Ebitda Margins, Says CFO Saurabh Daswani
KMEW has also announced plans to expand into shipbuilding and repairs for external clients, extending a capability it has already developed through constructing its own fleet.
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd (KMEW) is targeting projects worth Rs 2,000 crore with 35% Ebitda margin as part of its growth plan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Daswani said in an interview with NDTV Profit.
Daswani said KMEW operates across three segments – dredging, shipbuilding, and port ancillary.
“KMEW’s operations are divided into three main segments, namely dredging, shipbuilding and port ancillary,” Daswani said.
On dredging, he said the company focuses on excavating materials from waterways for port development, land reclamation, de-silting and river maintenance.
He added that KMEW has built 34 new vessels for its own use and now plans to construct ships for the Government of India. In the ancillary segment, the company provides support services and crafts to ports.
Director and CFO Kanak Kewalramani said investors have supported KMEW’s growth, with turnover rising from Rs 1.49 crore in FY16 to more than Rs 200 crore last year. Profit after tax stood at about Rs 50 crore.
“KMEW is on track to surpass these figures this year,” Kewalramani said.
As of May 2025, KMEW’s order book stood at Rs 881 crore, offering revenue visibility. The company has placed bids for projects worth about Rs 3,500 crore and has set a long-term target of achieving Rs 600–700 crore in topline within three years.
Daswani said the company is aiming for Rs 2,000 crore in projects at 35% Ebitda margin.
On the financial side, Kewalramani said the balance sheet has expanded to Rs 133 crore in FY25 from Rs 60 crore in FY24. She said debt may rise to fund growth but added that leverage is being managed, with Rs 50 crore in debt already repaid to HDFC Bank this fiscal year. The equity ratio currently stands at 1.5 to 1.
KMEW has also announced plans to expand into shipbuilding and repairs for external clients, extending a capability it has already developed through constructing its own fleet.