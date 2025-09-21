KMEW Aims For Projects Worth Rs 2,000 Crore With 35% Ebitda Margins, Says CFO Saurabh Daswani

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd (KMEW) is targeting projects worth Rs 2,000 crore with 35% Ebitda margin as part of its growth plan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Daswani said in an interview with NDTV Profit.

Daswani said KMEW operates across three segments – dredging, shipbuilding, and port ancillary.

On dredging, he said the company focuses on excavating materials from waterways for port development, land reclamation, de-silting and river maintenance.

He added that KMEW has built 34 new vessels for its own use and now plans to construct ships for the Government of India. In the ancillary segment, the company provides support services and crafts to ports.