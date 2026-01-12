Business NewsBusinessSaudia Adds Kozhikode To India Network, Flights From Feb 1
ADVERTISEMENT

Saudia Adds Kozhikode To India Network, Flights From Feb 1



12 Jan 2026, 06:24 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Saudi carrier adds one more Indian Destination. (Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash)
Saudi carrier adds one more Indian Destination. (Photo by Artturi Jalli on Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has added Kozhikode to its scheduled international network, making its seventh destination in India.

Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad and Lucknow are already part of its India network, an airline statement said here on Monday.

Operations to Kozhikode will commence on Feb. 1, with four weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Bookings are now open through Saudia’s website and mobile application.

The airline said coordination is underway with airport authorities in Kozhikode to finalise operational arrangements ahead of the launch.

The addition of Kozhikode strengthens Saudia’s global network, which spans more than 100 destinations across four continents and caters to tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah seasons, the statement said.

Saudia currently operates 58 weekly flights between India and Saudi Arabia, connecting seven major cities in the country, it added. PTI LGK SSK

