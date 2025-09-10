KKR, Blackstone Turn India Into Asia’s Buyout HQ After China Dip

Global asset managers from KKR & Co. to Blackstone Inc. are ramping up investments in India and elevating locally-based executives to key regional roles, underscoring the nation’s rise in Asia’s private equity landscape.

Seven global funds now have their Asia private equity heads or co-heads based in Mumbai, including Blackstone’s Amit Dixit and KKR’s Gaurav Trehan. That’s a sharp shift from just five years ago when none of the investment managers had Asia roles located in India.

Collectively, they oversee at least $100 billion in assets, according to Bloomberg News calculation based on public disclosure and people familiar with the matter. The firms either declined to comment or did not respond to a request for comment on the value of assets they manage in the region.

The pivot to India reflects a big reordering of global capital flows as investors look beyond China. The South Asian nation offers strong economic expansion, with broader investment opportunities across sectors from infrastructure to manufacturing. Local equity markets have also rallied in recent years and deal activity has surged. That combination is making India a key anchor for buyout firms’ Asia strategies as they increasingly shift decision-making power to the country, along with Japan.

“Many of the Asia-heads now have demonstrated a strong track record and portfolio performance over time and managed teams effectively for years,” said Dhiraj Poddar, who became co-head of Asia at TA Associates in 2022. “The Indian private equity market has matured. Deal sizes have increased, the buyout market has deepened and multiple avenues of exits have emerged over the years.”

Still, high valuations of companies and turbulence among tech startups remain risks. Washington’s move to double tariffs on most goods from the South Asian nation to 50%, among the highest in the world, is another challenge.