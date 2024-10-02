Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Eyes Cost-Cutting Through Green Energy After ISMT Merger

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd. is aiming to reduce its operating costs with a shift to green energy, following its merger with Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Ltd., Managing Director R V Gumaste said.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and its subsidiary, Indian Seamless Metal Tubes, completed their merger in August. Before the merger, ISMT had installed a 35 MW DC capacity solar plant worth Rs 138 crore in Maharashtra. The total capacity of the plant is 70 MW DC.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Gumaste said the shift to green energy through ISMT will substantially impact the margins as the company looks for opportunities to cut costs.

“Currently we are at a power and fuel cost of 15-16%, and we intend to take this down to 6-7% over the next two to three years,” he said.

The company was not looking only at cost-cutting goals, Gumaste said.

“We have a huge commitment to going green and reducing carbon emission, and to take this steel business to green steel manufacturing,” he said.

The top executive noted that by the end of this calendar year, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries would have installed 100 MW of solar power capacity.

“We have already started investments in wind power as well because these are complementary. In monsoon, we generate more wind power and less solar power. We would like to bring that blend, so that we increase our share of green energy in the total energy consumption in steelmaking,” he explained.