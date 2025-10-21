Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw meets Karnataka CM, Deputy CM Amid Criticism Of Bengaluru Infra

'Now I'm visiting all the five corporations and meeting people there. After that I will be calling IT/BT people separately...I will discuss it with them. I have sought their cooperation,' he added. The state government has come under criticism over the poor state of roads and traffic issues in the city for some time now, with industry veterans like former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai and Shaw repeatedly openly urging the state government to immediately intervene.

Faced with mounting criticism from industry leaders, Shivakumar, had recently urged them to stop 'hurting' the city and the state that have contributed to their growth.

Pointing out that the government was making all efforts to fix the issues, he had appealed to industry leaders not to forget their 'roots''--Bengaluru, Karnataka, and its people--and asked them to be patient, stressing that 'there is a limitation for everything.' With the Deputy CM subsequently alleging that Shaw and Mohandas Pai had some 'personal agenda', as they did not raise any issues relating to Bengaluru infrastructure during the BJP regime, Shaw, rejecting it, had posted on 'X', 'Not true. Both T V Mohandas Pai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments. Our agenda is clear, clean up and restore roads.' Later in the day, Shaw also met veteran BJP leader and former CM B S Yediyurappa at his residence.

She also called on BJP MLA and former Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan at his residence.

'It was a pleasure to receive Ms. Kiran Shaw, Founder & Executive Chairperson of Biocon, at my residence today. She visited to invite me to a family function, and I congratulated her on being ranked the 3rd richest woman in the world,' Narayan posted on 'X'.