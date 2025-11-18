Kinetic Green, Exponent Energy Partner For Fast Charging Of e3Ws

Exponent Energy CEO and Co-Founder Arun Vinayak said, 'This collaboration allows us to embed our rapid charging platform into the entire portfolio of e3Ws in India, spanning both L5 & L3 segments...'

As part of the partnership, to immediately support Kinetic Green customers, Exponent Energy's network of over 160 charging stations across four cities will be made available to the e3W fleet, the statement said.