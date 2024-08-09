KIMS Hospitals To Launch Nashik Facility Soon, Says Chairman Bhaskar Rao

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd. eyes rapid expansion in Bengaluru and Thane, after delivering strong first quarter results.

The Hyderabad-based hospital chain is also soon going to launch its Nashik centre as the work has entered the final phase, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Dr B Bhaskar Rao.

“Two main factors have driven the increase in ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed)—a more favourable case mix and a reduced average length of patient stay from 4 to 3.6 days. These factors have significantly contributed to the strong financial performance of the hospital,” he said, commenting on Q1 results.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Q1 FY25 Earnings (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue up 13.8% at Rs 693 crore versus Rs 609.1 crore.

Ebitda up 14.9% at Rs 184 crore versus Rs 160.2 crore.

Ebitda margin at 26.6% versus 26.3%.

Profit after tax up 9.6% at Rs 95.1 crore from Rs 86.7 crore.

Looking ahead, KIMS Hospitals is poised for substantial expansion with the upcoming launch of new facilities in Bengaluru and Thane in Maharashtra. Dr Rao revealed that the upcoming hospital at Nashik in Maharashtra is set to open in a few weeks.

“We are on track to launch our new hospital in Nashik within a couple of weeks, pending final statutory approvals. Everything else is done. Our hospitals in Bengaluru and Thane are progressing as planned, with operational timelines set for the fourth quarter of this financial year or the first quarter of the next fiscal year. We are also working on establishing another subsidiary in the Bengaluru cluster,” he said.

Dr Rao expressed confidence that the Bengaluru and Thane hospitals will reach break-even point faster than initially expected.

The Nashik facility, he said, was making impressive progress on the doctors front, “with 95% of the medical staff already onboard—a notable accomplishment, given the typical 9 to 12-month onboarding period".

Even in Thane, KIMS Hospitals is making strides, with active negotiations with many doctors who have shown strong interest in joining the facility.

“We are very confident that both Bengaluru and Thane will meet or even exceed expectations,” Dr Rao added.