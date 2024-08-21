NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKilburn Engineering Adds To Manufacturing Capacity With Acquisition Of Monga Strayfield
ADVERTISEMENT

Kilburn Engineering Adds To Manufacturing Capacity With Acquisition Of Monga Strayfield

The acquisition, expected to be executed by Dec. 31, 2024, will involve a combination of cash and non-cash payment considerations aggregating up to Rs 123 crore.

21 Aug 2024, 05:18 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Kilburn Engineering Company Website)</p></div>
(Source: Kilburn Engineering Company Website)

Kilburn Engineering Ltd.'s board has approved the acquisition of Monga Strayfield Pvt., a heating and drying technology company.

The acquisition is expected to be executed by Dec. 31, 2024, and will add to Kilburn's manufacturing capabilities and expand its dryer portfolio. The transaction will involve a combination of cash and non-cash payment considerations aggregating up to Rs 123 crore.

"We are delighted to bring Monga Strayfield into our fold and are excited to leverage their domain knowledge in radio frequency drying and sheet metal fabrication. This acquisition complements Kilburn’s offerings and enables us to serve a broader customer base with enhanced solutions," said Ranjit Lala, managing director of Kilburn Engineering.

Monga Strayfield is an engineering company that manufactures radio frequency dryers and heating solutions. It reported a total revenue of Rs 72.90 crore in fiscal 2024.

Kilburn Engineering is a process design, engineering, and manufacturing company that provides equipment and systems for a variety of process plants, primarily in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. Its portfolio includes the drying and processing of materials like polyvinyl chloride, carbon black, soda ash, and other products.

Shares of Kilburn Engineering closed 10.27% higher at Rs 479.90 apiece, compared to a 0.13% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

Kilburn Engineering Acquires M E Energy To Strengthen Thermal Portfolio

Opinion
Kilburn Engineering Acquires M E Energy To Strengthen Thermal Portfolio
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT