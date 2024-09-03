NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsKia India, Audi Take Lead In Customer Experience Index: FADA Study
ADVERTISEMENT

Kia India, Audi Take Lead In Customer Experience Index: FADA Study

Customer Experience Index was conducted with a sample size of 8,685 respondents.

03 Sep 2024, 10:12 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image For Representation Purposes</p><p> Source: Official Audi X (Formerly Known As Twitter) Account</p></div>
Image For Representation Purposes

Source: Official Audi X (Formerly Known As Twitter) Account

Kia India Pvt Ltd. and Audi have topped the customer experience index in mass market and luxury segments, respectively, as per a study undertaken by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations and Frost & Sullivan.

The primary objective of the study was to assess and quantify customer experience across sales, after-sales service and product quality in the passenger vehicle category.

Customer Experience Index was conducted with a sample size of 8,685 respondents.

Kia India led the mass market segment with a score of 45.84, as per the study.

It was followed by Toyota, Tata Motors Ltd., MG Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

In the luxury segment, Audi took the pole position with a score of 48.93.

It was followed by BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and JLR, the study said.

ALSO READ

Audi India CEO Advocates For Lower GST On Electric Vehicles

Opinion
Audi India CEO Advocates For Lower GST On Electric Vehicles
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT