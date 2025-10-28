KFC's Plan To Catch Up In The Fried Chicken Wars: Ditch The Bones

Whether the strategy succeeds this time round will be a key test for Chris Turner, the new chief executive officer of Yum! Brands, and his revamped KFC leadership team. Do they leave behind the bones to chase trends, potentially alienating existing customers in the process and with no guarantee they’ll be able to push back into a increasingly crowded market?

“The brand stands for a certain something, most famously, for chicken on the bone, for chicken by the bucket,” said Mark Kalinowski, president and CEO of Kalinowski Equity Research. “Coming out with other items that don’t fit that definition doesn’t necessarily change consumers’ thoughts and beliefs about what the KFC brand stands for.”

The irrelevance that Tan-Gillespie talks about is writ large under the blazing lights of Times Square, where flagship outlets of Raising Canes, Popeyes and Jollibee do steady business among tourists, and New York City office workers on their lunch breaks.

The closest KFC ever got to Times Square was just a few blocks up, in the theater district. But that location closed its doors during the pandemic, and now the nearest KFC is a tired-looking restaurant about a 20-minute walk south, sandwiched between an Irish pub and a hookah bar. Another Raising Cane’s sits just a few minutes walk away inside the recently renovated Penn Station cafeteria.

Since 2023, Yum! has closed about 300 KFC locations. Over the same period, it opened 412 new Taco Bell locations, according to company filings.

The Mexican-inspired franchise, whose bestsellers includes tacos and burritos, introduced crispy chicken last year and is bringing it back as a permanent menu item after the limited run sold out. Taco Bell’s chicken sales are up 50% in two years, and on track to double to $5 billion by 2030.

KFC US, meanwhile, hasn’t had a major capital injection in a decade, when Yum committed $185 million toward advertising and new equipment.

If you’re a Yum! executive, “KFC US is probably not where you direct a lot of your attention,” said Eric Gonzalez, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst. “Doing that over long periods of time has its consequences.”

The lack of investment is noticeable to Precious McMillon, 34, who lives in Louisville, Kentucky, less than three hours drive northwest of the original KFC location. When she’s craving fried chicken, she prefers to go to a nearby Popeyes, where her order is usually chicken on the bone. A lot of that has to do with the in-store experience — KFC is “outdated, just not modernized,” said McMillon, 34.

“With the Popeyes that’s just right down the street, it’s a new store, and I feel like that makes a difference too,” she said.

Tan-Gillespie declined to give specific details of Yum!’s plans for investing in KFC US, but said there are some “really positive things happening on that front.”

A spinoff concept called Saucy by KFC, which focuses on chicken tenders with a lengthy list of dipping sauces, opened a single location in Orlando last year, with several more coming before the end of this year. On Yum!’s last earnings call, outgoing CEO David Gibbs said that a third of customers at the new store were under 30 years old. The company is due to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4.

A failure to successfully pivot would mean missing out on consumers’ seemingly insatiable taste for chicken. Over the last 10 years, US consumption of chicken has grown nearly 19%, compared to a 5.6% jump for beef, according to Brian Earnest, lead animal protein economist at CoBank. By 2030, Americans are expected to be eating about 105 pounds of the meat per person each year, data from the US Department of Agriculture show.

A key moment for the shift in preferences came in 2019 when Popeyes — long known for its bone-in fried offerings — launched its chicken sandwich, sparking an arms race for the best, most viral version. KFC was a third wheel, at best, as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes traded punches on social media and sold out of their products.

The craze lured burger chains McDonald’s, Wendy’s Co. and Burger King into the fray, and more than 60% of fast-food restaurants now offer a chicken sandwich, according to Dataessential.

KFC’s offering was just as good as the others, said analyst Kalinowski, but it wasn’t ready to fully commit to boneless meat. “A lot of franchisees are very happy to sell an awful lot of fried chicken on the bone,” he said.