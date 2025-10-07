Keystone Realtors Q2 Update: Sales Bookings Rise 9% To Rs 763 Crore

Keystone Realtors Ltd. saw a 9% rise in its sales bookings to Rs 763 crore during Q2 of FY26. The realty firm attributed the increase to better demand for its properties, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

In the year-ago period, the company's sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 700 crore.

"Pre-sales of Rs 763 crore in Q2 of FY26 as compared to Rs 700 crore in Q2 of FY25, showing a growth of 9% on a year-on-year basis," the company stated in a regulatory filing.

Sales bookings in the first six months of this fiscal rose 40% to Rs 1,831 crore compared to Rs 1,311 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the Rustomjee brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Keystone Realtors' stock settled 3.42% higher at Rs 617.80 apiece, on the NSE on Tuesday. Share price has fallen 8.40% on a year-to-date basis, and is down 10.97% in the last 12 months.

All the three analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 40.3%%.

