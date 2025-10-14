Keystone Realtors Promoters To Offload Stake Worth Rs 252 Crore

Keystone Realtors Ltd. promoters are looking to offload stake worth Rs 252 crore through offer for sale on Wednesday, the company said in an exchange filing. The promoters will together divest 3.63% stake in the realtor.

The promoters Boman Rustom Irani, Chandresh Dinesh Mehta, and Percy Chowdhry will be selling 45.76 lakh shares in the offer for sale. The floor price for the sale has been set at Rs 550 per share, representing a discount of 10.2% from the last closing price of Rs 612.45 per share on the NSE.

Boman Rustom Irani as of June held 37.99% stake while Chandresh Dinesh Mehta was holding 18.97% stake and Percy Sorabji Chowdhry held 18.99% stake of Keystone Realtors.