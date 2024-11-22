Keystone Realtors CMD Confident Of Surpassing Rs 3,000-Crore Pre-Sales Guidance In FY25

Keystone Realtors Ltd. is looking at surpassing its pre-sales guidance of Rs 3,000 crore this fiscal on the back of strong collections, according to Boman Irani, chairman and managing director.

Talking to NDTV Profit, he highlighted that the company's collection already stood at 80% of its pre-sales.

“We have done collections of Rs 1,037 crore. In the real estate industry, the first and fourth quarters are very strong. We are looking to surpass the guidance of Rs 3,000 crore this year,” he said.